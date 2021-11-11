Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 11

- UK Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Brussels to "stay calm and keep things in proportion" if the UK goes ahead with threats to suspend parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland. - Brussels will extend its temporary permit allowing European banks to access UK clearing houses, heading off a potential threat to financial market stability when the arrangement lapses next summer.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 06:39 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BP and Aker look to sell stake in Norwegian joint venture https://on.ft.com/3C5JbKf - UK Brexit minister tells EU to 'stay calm' over N.Ireland threats https://on.ft.com/30dqqa9

- Brussels to extend EU banks' access to UK clearing houses past June 2022 https://on.ft.com/3n0r2ZU Overview

- BP and Aker plan to sell a 5% stake in their Norwegian oil and gas joint venture, Aker BP, as companies in the sector look for ways to realise value after the turbulence of the pandemic. - UK Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Brussels to "stay calm and keep things in proportion" if the UK goes ahead with threats to suspend parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

- Brussels will extend its temporary permit allowing European banks to access UK clearing houses, heading off a potential threat to financial market stability when the arrangement lapses next summer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021