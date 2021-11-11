PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BP and Aker look to sell stake in Norwegian joint venture https://on.ft.com/3C5JbKf - UK Brexit minister tells EU to 'stay calm' over N.Ireland threats https://on.ft.com/30dqqa9

- Brussels to extend EU banks' access to UK clearing houses past June 2022 https://on.ft.com/3n0r2ZU Overview

- BP and Aker plan to sell a 5% stake in their Norwegian oil and gas joint venture, Aker BP, as companies in the sector look for ways to realise value after the turbulence of the pandemic. - UK Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Brussels to "stay calm and keep things in proportion" if the UK goes ahead with threats to suspend parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

- Brussels will extend its temporary permit allowing European banks to access UK clearing houses, heading off a potential threat to financial market stability when the arrangement lapses next summer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

