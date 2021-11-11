Left Menu

Senator Manchin may delay Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda until next year - Axios

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 07:11 IST
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin may delay President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation until next year over inflation worries, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

