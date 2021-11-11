Senator Manchin may delay Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda until next year - Axios
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 07:11 IST
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin may delay President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation until next year over inflation worries, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Build Back Better
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Joe Manchin
Advertisement