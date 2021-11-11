Mizoram reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 531 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 126,917 including 5,939 active cases. The case positivity rate is at 11.11 per cent.

With 371 fresh discharges reported in the state, the total discharges increased to 120,522. With the addition of three fatalities, the death toll in the state stands at 456. (ANI)

