Left Menu

Goddess Annapurna's idol, retrieved from Canada, to be handed over to UP govt today

The Uttar Pradesh government will today receive an idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago and retrieved from Canada recently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 08:28 IST
Goddess Annapurna's idol, retrieved from Canada, to be handed over to UP govt today
The rare idol of Goddess Annapurna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will today receive an idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago and retrieved from Canada recently. Later in the day, it will now be taken from Delhi to Aligarh. From there it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12 and reach Ayodhya on November 14.

Finally, it will reach Varanasi on November 15 where it will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh after the appropriate rituals, the release said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will consecrate the idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15.

The idol is 17 cm in height, 9 cm in breadth and 4 cm in thickness. According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, 42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to the country since 2014 during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whereas between 1976 and 2013, only 13 rare statues and paintings could be brought to India.

At present, 157 sculptures and paintings have been identified abroad. Discussions are going on with several countries to bring them back to India. Efforts are on to bring idols from Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium. Efforts are also being made to bring about 100 idols from America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021