Delhi govt sets up COVID-19 vaccination camp for devotees near Chhath puja ghat

In a unique initiative, the Delhi Government set up a COVID-19 vaccination camp for devotees near a Chhath puja ghat in the Gavdi locality of Bhajanpura in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 08:40 IST
Visuals from Chhath Puja ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative, the Delhi Government set up a COVID-19 vaccination camp for devotees near a Chhath puja ghat in the Gavdi locality of Bhajanpura in the national capital. "The camp has been organized for those who have not taken the vaccine or whose second dose is due. Around 8,000 people are offering prayers here," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sharat Kumar.

Meanwhile, the devotees in the national capital were compelled to make offerings to Sun God while standing in knee-deep water of the toxic foam-laden Yamuna river. The four-day-long Chhath festival concluded today with the 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

Devotees gathered on the bank of ghats across the country to perform the 'Usha Arghya' in various parts of the country. This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and concluded today with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

