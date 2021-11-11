US natural ally to India in forging new-age knowledge: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the US is a natural ally to India in forging new-age knowledge partnerships. While speaking during a virtual roundtable on 'Advancing India-US Education Partnership' on Wednesday, Pradhan said, "India and the US share strong linkages in the education sector. There is an immense potential to further deepen collaborations and build knowledge partnerships, especially in interlinking industry, academia and policy makers of both our countries."

He also said that India's National Education Policy 2020 has opened new pathways for India and the US to work together and facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships in research, two-way mobility of students and teachers, institute-to-institute collaborations, among others. "PM in his address at the COP26 summit in Glasgow has asserted that India will aim to achieve NetZero by 2070. To fulfil these ambitions in letter and spirit, the Indian education system needs to be aligned to global needs and aspirations of the 21st-century," he said.

Pradhan added, "The US is a natural ally to India in forging new-age knowledge partnerships. Glad to see a lot of enthusiasm and optimism from universities in the US in leveraging the opportunities in India's education landscape, and in partnering and working together." "To take forward the discussions and facilitate educational collaborations, All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) will be a one-point contact from the Ministry of Education. I thank all the academicians who joined the roundtable and look forward to achieve joint educational aspirations of our two great countries," he added.

Pradhan further said that the AICTE is working on a portal that will have all information about higher education institutions, course details, eligibility and other requirements for the benefit of foreign students or faculty or institutions who wish to study or teach in or collaborate with Indian institutions. (ANI)

