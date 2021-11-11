Left Menu

SC to hear plea challenging invoking of UAPA against lawyers by Tripura govt

The Supreme Court agreed for an early listing of plea challenging the invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions by the Tripura government against four lawyers for tweeting "Tripura is burning".

Updated: 11-11-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 11:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court agreed for an early listing of plea challenging the invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions by the Tripura government against four lawyers for tweeting "Tripura is burning". On November 6, Tripura police invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against 102 Twitter accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation about the recent violence that took place at Panisagar in North Tripura last month.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed Tripura Police for invoking the UAPA against the Twitter accounts and called them 'biased' and 'puppet in the hand of state chief minister'. Dev said, "It is very unfortunate that the state Chief Minister has put pressure on Tripura Police, our law and order to serve them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

