SC to hear plea challenging invoking of UAPA against lawyers by Tripura govt
The Supreme Court agreed for an early listing of plea challenging the invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions by the Tripura government against four lawyers for tweeting "Tripura is burning".
The Supreme Court agreed for an early listing of plea challenging the invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions by the Tripura government against four lawyers for tweeting "Tripura is burning". On November 6, Tripura police invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against 102 Twitter accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation about the recent violence that took place at Panisagar in North Tripura last month.
Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed Tripura Police for invoking the UAPA against the Twitter accounts and called them 'biased' and 'puppet in the hand of state chief minister'. Dev said, "It is very unfortunate that the state Chief Minister has put pressure on Tripura Police, our law and order to serve them." (ANI)
