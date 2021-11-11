Left Menu

Chennai airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm amid heavy rainfall

Chennai International Airport on Thursday suspended arrivals at the airport due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds in the city.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:35 IST
Chennai airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm amid heavy rainfall
Chennai International Airport (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai International Airport on Thursday suspended arrivals at the airport due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds in the city. The arrivals would be suspended from 1:15 pm till 6 pm, however, the departures would continue.

"Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the wind, @AAI_Official" Chennai Airport tweeted. Talking to ANI, Tamil Nadu's Revenue Department Principal Secretary Kumar Jayanth said, "Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai on Thursday.

Jayanth further said that 13 subways that were waterlogged, would be cleared and 160 fallen trees have also been removed. "In the last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai," Jayanth added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021