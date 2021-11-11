Left Menu

Anurag Thakur lauds UP govt's decision to honour Tokyo Paralympics players

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday lauded the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to honour the medalists of Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:00 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday lauded the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to honour the medalists of Tokyo Paralympics. Talking to the media, Thakur said, "The decision of the state government to honour the players participating in the Tokyo Paralympics is commendable."

He further said that he had a discussion with the state's Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on promoting sports in the state. "I am sure that in future UP will give more players to the country," Thakur added.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath facilitated the Tokyo Paralympics medalists at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology. India won 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

