Hungary caps fuel prices as inflation surges ahead of 2022 election

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:30 IST
Hungary's government has decided to impose a cap on fuel prices to shield consumers from sharp price rises and keep a lid on surging inflation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

As of Nov. 15, petrol and gasoline prices cannot exceed 480 forints ($1.54) per litre at fuel stations, below current prices of over 500 forints, Gulyas told a weekly news conference. The cap on fuel prices will be in effect for 3 months. ($1 = 311.98 forints)

