Four Moti brothers reunited with their family

In a statement on Thursday, the SAPS confirmed that Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti, all aged between 6 -15 years old were reunited with their family on Wednesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:16 IST
The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

The four Moti brothers who were abducted in Limpopo in October, have been reunited with their family, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

The brothers were on their way to school in Polokwane at approximately 7 am on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, when they were taken at gunpoint by their abductors. A group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicles and forcefully removed them.

"Last night the police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house saying they were dropped off on a nearby road. Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents.

"The children have not yet been interviewed but today the investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with the interviews.

"The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police," said Naidoo.

Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or via MySAPS App. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

