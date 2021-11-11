Left Menu

Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:58 IST
Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The encounter is still in progress.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in the Chawalgam area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"#Encounter has started at #Chawalgam area of #Kulgam. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021