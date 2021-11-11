Left Menu

52nd IFFI releases line-up of international movies for competition in Goa

The best feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:26 IST
52nd IFFI releases line-up of international movies for competition in Goa
52nd International Film Festival of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

52nd International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the lineup include

Any Day Now | Dir : Hamy Ramezan | Finland

Charlotte | Dir : Simon Franco | Paraguay

Godavari | Dir: Nikhil Mahajan | Marathi, India

Întregalde | Dir : Radu Muntean |Romania

Land of Dreams | Dir: Shirin Neshat & Shoja Azari | New Mexico, USA

Leader | Dir : Katia Priwieziencew | Poland

Me Vasantrao | Dir: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari | Marathi, India

Moscow Does Not Happen | Dir : Dmitry Fedorov | Russia

No Ground Beneath The Feet| Dir : Mohammad Rabby Mridha | Bangladesh

Once We Were Good For You | Dir : Branko Schmidt | Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ring Wandering | Dir : Masakazu Kaneko | Japan

Saving One Who Was Dead | Dir: Václav Kadrnka | Czech Republic

Semkhor | Dir: Aimee Baruah | Dimasa, India

The Dorm | Dir : Roman Vasyanov | Russia

The First Fallen | Dir : Rodrigo de Oliveira |Brazil

These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:

Best Film (Golden Peacock) – this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-

Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021