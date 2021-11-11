Vaal Dam level slightly improves

The Department of Water and Sanitation says the level of the Vaal Dam slightly improved this week, placing it at 81%.

This improvement is expected, as it is a rainy season for the inland provinces of the country.

Last week, the dam stood at 79.4%, while last year at the same time, it was at 30%, a sign that the dam was struggling last year.

Grootdraai Dam recorded a slight decline from 70.4% last week to 69.9% this week. This means the levels of the dam have upheld the past year's level during the same week when it was at 76%.

At the same time, Bloemhof Dam has this week taken a slight decrease from 96.4% last week to 95.4%. However, the dam is healthier than the 81.3% it recorded during the same week last year.

For the second consecutive week, Sterkfontein Dam is hovering above the 100% mark. This week, it is recorded at 100.5%, while last year at the same time, it stood strong at 94.6%.

Sterkfontein Dam is one of the 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) and is used to replenish the system in times of need.

Mohale Dam in Lesotho recorded a slight improvement from 31.3% last week to 32.2%. In the comparative week last year, the dam was at a very low 2.6% and indicative that it had been on a decline for months.

The second highest dam in the system (IVRS) and also in Lesotho, Katse Dam, is currently at 66.4%, up from 65.4% last week. During the same period last year, the dam stood 22%.

The IVRS itself has seen an increase this week, rising from 80.7% last week to 81.2% this week. Moreover, the present levels of the system are higher compared to the previous year at the same time when it was at 54.8%.

"Noting that the levels of the IVRS continue to raise, the Department of Water and Sanitation continues to call on water users to manage water demand.

"Water demand management is even more crucial as the temperatures continue rising, and the need to also continue responding to the effects of COVID-19 by ensuring regular washing of hands with soap and water," the Department of Water and Sanitation said in a statement.

