Hungary caps fuel prices as inflation surges ahead of 2022 election

Orban, in power since 2010, faces his first competitive election in April after three successive landslides as six ideologically-diverse opposition parties joined forces against his nationalist administration under an energetic political outsider.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government will impose a cap on fuel prices to shield consumers from sharp price rises and keep a lid on surging inflation, a top aide said on Thursday, in a new protectionist step in the run-up to a close election race next year. For a three-month period from Nov. 15, petrol and diesel prices cannot exceed 480 forints ($1.54) per litre at fuel stations, below current prices of over 500 forints, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"We hope that this will help the economy and could also contribute to curbing inflation," Gergely Gulyas said, also reiterating that Hungary would continue with its freeze on retail energy prices amid a surge in power bills across Europe. Orban, in power since 2010, faces his first competitive election in April after three successive landslides as six ideologically-diverse opposition parties joined forces against his nationalist administration under an energetic political outsider.

Shares in oil and gas firm MOL plunged as much as 6.35% to 1.5-month-lows of 2,508 forints after the fuel prices announcement. A MOL spokeswoman declined immediate comment. Data published earlier this week showed headline inflation surging to an annual 6.5% in October, above expectations, driven in part by a 30.7% increase in fuel prices, which pushed prices above the psychological 500 forint per litre level.

Some economists say the Hungarian central bank, which started raising rates in June but then slowed the pace of tightening in September, could be forced to raise interest rates sharply next week to rein in inflation and support the forint. The currency fell to two-week-lows past 365 per euro on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar and uncertainty over the central bank's willingness to track its hawkish regional peers in aggressive rate tightening.

"The recent upside inflation surprises mean we now expect inflation to average 5.9% y-o-y in 2022 (4.0% previously), which also suggests a higher terminal policy rate of 4%, likely to be reached by mid-2022," HSBC economist Agata Urbanska-Giner said.

