Switzerland pledges $25 mln for climate adaptation fund

Switzerland has committed $25 million to fund poor countries' efforts to adapt to climate change, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Thursday during a U.N. summit, where developing nations are demanding more adaptation financing. "Switzerland has pledged to voluntary contributions to the adaption fund of a total of $25 million," Sommaruga said in Glasgow.

The commitment follows on the EU pledging 100 million euros ($114.71 million)in adaptation funding on Tuesday. The pledges still fall far short of the billions of dollars that developing nations say they will need to deal with the effects of climate change. ($1 = 0.8718 euros)

