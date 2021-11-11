Switzerland pledges $25 mln for climate adaptation fund
Switzerland has committed $25 million to fund poor countries efforts to adapt to climate change, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Thursday during a U.N. summit, where developing nations are demanding more adaptation financing. The pledges still fall far short of the billions of dollars that developing nations say they will need to deal with the effects of climate change.
Switzerland has committed $25 million to fund poor countries' efforts to adapt to climate change, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Thursday during a U.N. summit, where developing nations are demanding more adaptation financing. "Switzerland has pledged to voluntary contributions to the adaption fund of a total of $25 million," Sommaruga said in Glasgow.
The commitment follows on the EU pledging 100 million euros ($114.71 million)in adaptation funding on Tuesday. The pledges still fall far short of the billions of dollars that developing nations say they will need to deal with the effects of climate change. ($1 = 0.8718 euros)
