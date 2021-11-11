Left Menu

Scindia thanks Himachal CM for reducing VAT on Air Turbine Fuel to 2 pc

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for reducing the Value-Added-Tax (VAT) on Air Turbine Fuel to 2 per cent, terming it as a 'significant step' for boosting air connectivity in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:23 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for reducing the Value-Added-Tax (VAT) on Air Turbine Fuel to 2 per cent, terming it as a 'significant step' for boosting air connectivity in the state. "Taking a significant step forward in boosting air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, CM @jairamthakurbjp Ji has lowered VAT on Air Turbine Fuel to 2%. 1/2," Scindia said in a tweet.

He urged the other states to do the same in order to give a boost to air connectivity and economic prosperity. "I thank him for the progressive decision, and urge other States to emulate this in order to give a fillip to connectivity & economic prosperity for their people," he said in another tweet.

Notably, the central government had also reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively on November 3. 22 states/union territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, as per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

