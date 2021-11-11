Scindia thanks Himachal CM for reducing VAT on Air Turbine Fuel to 2 pc

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for reducing the Value-Added-Tax (VAT) on Air Turbine Fuel to 2 per cent, terming it as a 'significant step' for boosting air connectivity in the state. "Taking a significant step forward in boosting air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, CM @jairamthakurbjp Ji has lowered VAT on Air Turbine Fuel to 2%. 1/2," Scindia said in a tweet.

He urged the other states to do the same in order to give a boost to air connectivity and economic prosperity. "I thank him for the progressive decision, and urge other States to emulate this in order to give a fillip to connectivity & economic prosperity for their people," he said in another tweet.

Notably, the central government had also reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively on November 3. 22 states/union territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, as per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. (ANI)

