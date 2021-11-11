MACT awards Rs 16.33 lakh compensation to kin of student killed in motorcycle accident

Left Menu

The Motor Vehicles Accident Tribunal MACT in Mumbai has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.33 lakh to the parents of a 17-year-old engineering student who died in an accident in 2016.MACT Mumbai member M B Munde directed the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport Corporation BEST to pay the compensation to the victims family along with the interest of 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.The copy of order passed on October 25, 2021 was made available on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Vehicles Accident Tribunal (MACT) in Mumbai has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.33 lakh to the parents of a 17-year-old engineering student who died in an accident in 2016.

MACT Mumbai member M B Munde directed the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport Corporation (BEST) to pay the compensation to the victim's family along with the interest of 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of order passed on October 25, 2021 was made available on Thursday. Appearing for the claimants, advocate Baldev Rajput submitted that on January 7, 2016, Aryan Abhijit Mane was riding a motorcycle at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikroli, when a BEST bus coming from the opposite direction collided with his two-wheeler. Aryan sustained severe injuries and died under treatment at a hospital, it was stated. The victim was an engineering student at a polytechnic in Bandra, Mumbai, and was likely to get a good income, increments and promotions as an engineer, Rajput said. The MACT stated that the parents will get 25 per cent of the compensation amount each and the remaining 50 per cent will be invested in a bank on the names of the parents for a period of five years.

The compensation includes Rs 40,000 to each of the parents towards funeral and Rs 15,000 each towards loss of estate, it was stated.

