Keep nuclear out of EU green finance rules, Germany says

Including nuclear power in the European Union's sustainable finance taxonomy would undermine its credibility, Germany's environment minister Svenja Schulze said on Thursday.

"Including nuclear power would lack integrity and credibility with a great majority of the population, as well as many savers and investors," she told an event at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)