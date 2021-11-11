DARPG and UP Govt to collaborate in developing District Good Governance Index: Dr Jitendra Singh

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh jointly inaugurated the two-day Regional Conference on the theme of "Strengthening the State Institutes of Public Administration" at Lucknow today.

Shri Yogi Adityanath in his address appreciated the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, DARPG for holding a regional Conference in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the theme, he said it would strengthen the state Public administration institutes and empower the state civil servants in bringing development in the state and country.

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the DARPG shall collaborate with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in developing a District Good Governance Index, first for any State, on the lines of the National Good Governance Index for improving the efficiency of Governance across Districts. He said this Good Governance Index for the State can be replicated in other States also as the main Mantra of the Modi Government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes.

The Minister also announced that DARPG will collaborate with the UP Government for integration of CPGRAMS with the district portal of Uttar Pradesh which will enable citizens to lodge complaints from a single portal. One National One Portal is the goal and toward this end integration of CPGRAMS with State Grievance Portals will play an important role in the redressal of grievance, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building to facilitate citizen-centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-Governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.

Referring to the National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building — Mission Karmayogi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it has been termed as the "biggest" human resource development programme which will give bureaucrats the opportunity to improve their performance on a continuous basis. "Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology." He said the new tools of information technology, Artificial intelligence and digital mapping should be used as a repository of knowledge and data that could be handy in problem-solving and devising a new approach for administrative intervention and training modules.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Capacity Building Commission (CBC) is working in direction of creating 'Common Shared Resources' for the training institutes and the concept of 'Faculty' is being relooked to include Young Achievers, Women Speakers, successful Starts- Ups as guest faculty in Central Training Institutes, CTIs. He also highlighted the role of training in public administration and said it is essential not only for the efficiency of administration but also for broadening the vision of the official.

The guests, delegates and the participants were given a warm welcome by Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Govt. of India who also highlighted the need to organize such events as part of the initiatives to share Good Training practices and administrative innovations carried out in different parts of the country and need to replicate these Good Training and Governance Practices and Innovations. He also mentioned that Regional conferences on various themes were being organized in various parts of the country and our experience so far has been that these conferences are an excellent forum to generate awareness about training practices, administrative reforms and new developments in various States in this area.

The Chairman, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Shri Adil Zainulbhai said on the occasion that CBC is conducting a survey on the content and infrastructure by covering 6-7 departments and 350 CTIs.

The Vote of thanks was presented by Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

The senior officers from DAR&PG namely Shri V. Srinivas, Special Secretary and Shri NBS Rajpur, Joint Secretary and from DOPT, Smt. Rashmi Choudhary, Additional Secretary; LBSNAA, DG, Shri Srinivas R. Katikithala; from Capacity Building Commission Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman; Dr R. Balasubramnaym, Member; Shri Praveen Pradeshi, Member; Shri Hemang Jani, Secretary; from IIPA, Shri S. N. Tripathi, Director General; all ATIs & CTIs and 350 officials from Uttar Pradesh participated in the inaugural session.

(With Inputs from PIB)