Left Menu

Singh asks officials to focus on storage of surplus energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:49 IST
Singh asks officials to focus on storage of surplus energy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter @RajKSinghIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday asked senior government officials to focus on the storage of surplus energy in the country.

''R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, chaired a virtual meeting today (Thursday) with senior officials from central government, central PSUs, renewable energy developers, PSP developers and battery manufacturers for discussion on the 'Report on comprehensive Policy Framework for promotion of Energy Storage in the Power Sector','' the power ministry said in a statement.

The minister emphasised that the objective should be to ensure that no energy is lost. ''For that, we need to be in a position to store all the energy, which is going to be surplus at any point of time.'' Singh stated that some storage needs to be added with the generation to ensure round-the-clock renewable energy.

He further directed to prepare separate guidelines on the treatment of energy storage and resource adequacy.

To meet the target of 500 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy by 2030, the minister directed to work out the requirement of storage capacity year-wise in keeping with the upcoming addition of solar and wind projects.

Regarding ancillary services, Singh emphasised on the need to have adequate energy reserves, which can be utilised at a moment's notice to support the power system and grid operations.

The minister directed all hydro CPSUs and private industries to survey and identify pump hydro sites in the vicinity of existing hydroelectric projects (HEPs).

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar. Power secretary, MNRE secretary, and additional secretary (hydro), among others, were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021