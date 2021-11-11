India looking at reciprocal, equitable access to foreign mkts through FTAs: Goyal

Left Menu

India is looking at reciprocal and equitable access to foreign markets through free trade agreements, which the country is negotiating with its trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.India is, at present, negotiating free trade agreements FTAs with countries like UAE, the UK, and Australia.Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

Updated: 11-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:25 IST
India is, at present, negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries like UAE, the UK, and Australia.

Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

''Through the FTAs, we are looking at reciprocal and equitable access to foreign markets. FTA is a win-win for both countries. If it is an unequal balance, FTA can never be successful,'' Goyal said at Times Now Summit 2021.

He said that a few old FTAs of India which were not balanced have led to an increase in trade deficit with those nations.

''We are now going through careful stakeholder engagement (to negotiate an FTA) and making sure that our MSMEs, dairy industry, farmers, and domestic production capacities get more opportunities. Our employment-oriented sectors like textiles, footwear, and pharma get good market access,'' he added. In such pacts, the government is also ensuring that services sector professionals too get good opportunities in the foreign markets through two way communication with Indian stakeholders, Goyal noted. ''We are working through balanced, fair and equitable FTAs so that both sides benefit and jobs are created in India, and business opportunities are available for our small, medium and micro-industry,'' Goyal said.

When asked about India's trade with China, Goyal said the country's exports are growing to every part of the world and as commodity prices are ruling at high in the global markets, ''we do expect imports also to grow''.

But, he added that a large part of India's imports are products, which either it does not produce sufficiently or have a requirement for them as a raw material or for re-processing for export purposes.

''All imports are not necessarily bad. But one has to strengthen India's domestic capabilities,'' he added.

