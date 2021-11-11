Left Menu

Resolving farmer agitation issue not linked with UP elections: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is ready to talk with protesting farmers over three new farm laws but asserted that resolving the farmer agitation is not all related to the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP along with its allies will again form the government in the state.

The minister was replying to a question that if it is not necessary for the Centre to resolve the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi borders else it could have a bearing on BJP's election prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

''UP ke chunaavi nateeje bahut acche aayenge. BJP, hamare mitr pakshon ke sath wahan, phir ek baar poorn aur acchi bahumat ki sarkar leke aayegi. (UP election results will be very good. BJP along with its allies will again form the government with a good majority),'' the minister said at the Times Now Summit 2021. Further, Goyal said, ''kisaano ke aandoalon ko resolve karna koi UP ke chunaav se sambandhit vishay nahi hai, wo toh hum vaise bhi karna chahte hain, jald se jald karna chahte hain. Hum toh kal tayyar hain baatcheet ke liye. (Finding a resolution to farmer protests is not related to UP elections. Otherwise also, we want to resolve the issue and are even ready to talk to them tomorrow)''.

He asserted that resolution to farmer protests is not at all related to UP polls.

Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.

Protesting farmers should come forward for discussion, but that should be based on certain facts and logics, Goyal added.

On minimum support price (MSP) issue, he highlighted that the government has taken various measures in the last seven years including a decision to fix MSP at least 1.5 times of the production cost.

The government has raised MSP of various crops significantly and is also procuring record quantity of wheat and paddy.

He said the government has categorically stated in the parliament that the MSP system will continue as it is now and it will not be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

