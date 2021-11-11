Left Menu

Amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 18 NDRF teams deployed in TN, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

Amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation.

Updated: 11-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:53 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation. The force said on Thursday that due to heavy rainfall, the waterlogging situation has been created at some places of the capital city of Chennai.

"A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has converted into a depression causing heavy rainfall in a few parts of Tamil Nadu and is likely to cross the Chennai coast near Mahabalipuram by this evening," the NDRF said. The force said that in order to tackle the heavy rains and their consequences, its 18 self-contained teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in consultation with state authorities.

Of these 18 teams, 11 are deployed in Tamil Nadu, two in Puducherry and five in Andhra Pradesh. "Deployed teams are conducting the evacuation work and providing help to the affected people in coordination with the local authorities," the force said.

Around the clock NDRF Control Room is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with state authorities, added the force. (ANI)

