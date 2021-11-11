Left Menu

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to attend Remembrance Sunday service

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:59 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend a Remembrance Day Service on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she had called off a further planned appearance following recent advice from doctors to rest.

"The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

