U.S. has 'sacred obligation' to take care of veterans, Biden says

Updated: 11-11-2021 23:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration will work with Congress to make sure the country's veterans get the benefits they have earned. "Our administration is going to meet the sacred obligation that we owe you," Biden said, in a speech to mark Veterans' Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

"We're going to work with Congress, Republicans and Democrats together, to make sure our veterans receive the world class benefits that they've earned," he said.

