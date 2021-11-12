Ranagram bridge: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to WB CM threatening to launch protest for delaying construction

Concerned over the deteriorating condition of the Ranagram bridge over the Dwarka river on Kandi-Berhampur under the Kandi sub-division, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatening to launch a protest march against the state government over the delay in the construction of the bridge. The letter further stated that the local population has been protesting against the government for delaying the construction of this bridge as it is going on for the past two years.

He further alleged that a delay in the bridge's construction and not permitting people to protest shows suppression of the democratic rights of the people by the Kandi administration. In the letter, Chowdhury informed that the Ranagram bridge over the Dwarka river on Kandi-Berhampur under the Kandi sub-division has been declared dangerous and it may collapse.

"Only light vehicles are allowed to ply on the bridge. This is a very important bridge that connects many districts as well as the capital Kolkata. People are facing serious inconveniences in view of the closure of this bridge," the letter read. In view of this delay, the local Congress Committee requested the Sub-Divisional Officer of Kandi for permission to organise a march on foot with full adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"The SDO granted permission for the protest for November 15, however, it later withdrew the permission citing High Court order," the letter said. Chowdhury said in a letter, "It is pertinent to note that the High Court order is related to festivals and the protest march does not fall under the order. The administration is clearly crushing the democratic rights of the citizens to protest by withdrawing the permission."

"The act is also impinging upon the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to the citizens as per Constitution of India," it added. He further appealed to the Chief Minister to direct the Kandi administration to allow the protest march so that people could exercise their democratic rights. (ANI)

