Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as affiliate of terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind

The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday. Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in a statement today said, "Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew, Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind."

"He was a relative of an of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack," said Kumar. Earlier yesterday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar. (ANI)

