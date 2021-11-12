Left Menu

Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as affiliate of terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind

The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-11-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 09:03 IST
Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as affiliate of terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday. Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in a statement today said, "Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew, Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind."

"He was a relative of an of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack," said Kumar. Earlier yesterday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021