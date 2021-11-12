Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as affiliate of terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind
The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.
- Country:
- India
The terrorist who was killed in the Srinagar encounter on Thursday has been identified as an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday. Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in a statement today said, "Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew, Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind."
"He was a relative of an of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack," said Kumar. Earlier yesterday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kashmiri students held over pro-Pak slogans booked for sedition, sent to 14-day judicial custody
LG Sinha visits Jammu hospital to enquire about those injured in Doda accident
Directorate Of School Education Jammu announces puja holidays from Nov 2
British Army chief visits Chinar Corps in Srinagar
J-K govt allocates 26 hectares land to CRPF in Kashmir Valley for accommodation