Light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-11-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 09:20 IST
Heavy waterlogging continues in Chennai following incessant rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 24 hours," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has witnessed heavy rainfall over the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal, leading to waterlogging in parts of the state. Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

On Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal following incessant rainfall in the city. Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

