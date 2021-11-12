Left Menu

Despite low visibility, flight operations run smoothly at Delhi airport

Despite low visibility on Friday morning, flight operations continued smoothly at Delhi airports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Despite low visibility on Friday morning, flight operations continued smoothly at Delhi airports. Speaking to ANI, a senior airport official on anonymity said, "On Friday morning, Delhi airport witnessed low visibility but flight operations are running smoothly. Both the runways are operating fine. There is an issue of low visibility, but it didn't affect the flight operations."

The national capital on Friday morning got engulfed in a thick layer of smog as the air quality in the region remained in the 'very poor' category. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science reported that the air quality is in the 'very poor' category in Delhi with an air quality index (AQI) of 390.

According to the government agencies, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

