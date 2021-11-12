Kashmir University organises seminar on poet Allama Iqbal's contribution to new perspective on knowledge, culture

A two-day seminar on poet Allama Iqbal was held at Gandhi Bhawan in Srinagar to pay tribute to him. The seminar was organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy, the University of Kashmir on the occasion of Iqbal's 149th birth anniversary. He is a famous poet of the east.

The theme of the seminar was Iqbal's contribution to a new perspective on knowledge, literature and culture. Professors, Urdu poets, scholars, researchers and students participated and highlighted Iqbal's role and contribution through a number of paper readings, articles and poetry.

While speaking to ANI Professor Naseem Rafiabadi, Head of Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir said, "Iqbal's message of self-reliance for the youth can help students in shaping their character and practical lives. To promote the Urdu language, Iqbal played his role very well." Ghazi Nazir Naqash, a religious scholar at Kashmir University said that after a gap of almost two years a seminar has been organised in the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy. "It is a very important thing that during a COVID pandemic a seminar has been organised. This seminar was to give tribute to Allama Iqbal and to remember his contribution to a new perspective on knowledge, literature and culture," said Naqash.

"Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy always organise such seminars but this was organised after a long gap due to COVID pandemic. Allama Iqbal always guides people especially youths towards the right path. Professors, Urdu poets, scholars, researchers and students participated and highlighted Iqbal's role and contribution through a number of paper readings, articles and poetry," said Lone Another student Amir Abbass said that this is a matter of pride for us that we have organised a seminar to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal and this kind of seminar is very essential for the young generation.

Dr Ruksana Rahim, Organizing Member said that Allama Iqbal played a tremendous role to bring revolution in Islam. "Allama Iqbal is a very renewed poet. He gave a message to each generation, either they are children youngers or old age people his message is for everyone. He is a role model for youngsters. Other religions or scholars see women in different perspectives but he also gave value and respect to women," added Dr Ruksana.

Allama Iqbal is a very famous and well-known personality across the world which results in educated people especially poets and literature lovers to follow in his footsteps. (ANI)

