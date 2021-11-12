Left Menu

J-K: 133 terrorists including many top commanders neutralized this year, says Kashmir IGP

As many as 133 terrorists including many top commanders have been neutralized this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:57 IST
Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 133 terrorists including many top commanders have been neutralized this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said, "133 terrorists including many top commanders have been neutralized this year."

Giving an update about today's Kulgam encounter, Kumar said that two terrorists have been neutralized of which one of them was involved in several civilian killings. "Two terrorists--Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat have been neutralized today. Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in several civilian killings. One other terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz."

"01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. Earlier on Thursday, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in the Chawalgam area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

