Mandaviya discusses role of CIPET in country's development with students during Lucknow visit

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Lucknow, and discussed CIPET's role in the country's development with the students.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:33 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya having breakfast with students of CIPET, Lucknow on Friday. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Lucknow, and discussed CIPET's role in the country's development with the students. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Today, during my Lucknow visit, I went to CIPET, Lucknow and had breakfast with the students there and discussed CIPET's role in the country's development in the future." (roughly translated from Hindi)

Later in the day, the Union Health Minister will visit Lokbandhu Hospital and Vidhan Sabha Marg's Central Government Health Scheme. The Union Health Minister is on a one-day visit to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The state is due to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

