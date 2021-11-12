Left Menu

Delhi: 2 held in wrestler Nisha Dahiya murder case

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka in the national capital in the wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case which took place in Haryana's Sonipat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:46 IST
Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka in the national capital in the wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case which took place in Haryana's Sonipat. "The two accused are identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya. One licensed revolver has been recovered from Barak's possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Police further said that both the accused are wanted in FIR filed under sections 148/149/302/307/354D/506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act. On Wednesday, police informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district. (ANI)

