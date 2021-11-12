Shirdi Sai Electricals gets LoA for setting up 4,000 MW Solar PV Modules manufacturing facility

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI): Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL), a city-based manufacturer of transformers on Friday said it received Letter of Award from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency for setting up 4,000 MW manufacturing capacities for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Commenting on this development, the CEO of SSEL, Sharat Chandra said that they are honoured to be a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of the government of India visualised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are also happy to contribute for securing a clean environment for future generations through this manufacturing initiative.

SSEL has participated and won the bid for a capacity of 4,000 MW to set up Polysilicon, Ingot-Wafer, Cell and Module, it said.

SSEL is one of the largest players in the Transmission and Distribution sector and is a leading manufacturer of transformers with more than 25 years of expertise in manufacturing different types of transformers installed across the country on various utility grids.

As an EPC player, the company has installed more than 80,000 km of LT and HT transmission lines and worked on many complex turnkey projects in the domestic and international markets.

