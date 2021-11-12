Government working tirelessly to reach elderly population

There are more than two million adults over the age of 60 who are still unvaccinated, as the country gears for its second instalment of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

According to the Department of Health's Vaccination Demand Task Team Lead, Dr David Harrison, the government is working tirelessly to reach the elderly population, as they remain vulnerable in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have to be our priority and what we want to do is find ways to ensure that they come forward first and then extend that to the broader population," he said on Thursday.

Harrison was speaking during the pre-vaccination weekend webinar hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

He said the government was looking at incentives such as the R100 grocery voucher for all people who are aged 60 or older who get their first vaccination in November.

In addition, he said the country would have to find a range of other incentives and mechanisms that can minimise the effects of a possible strict lockdown and boost the economy.

According to the health expert, vaccination certificates are part of the motivation to attract more people to visit vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, if vaccination can reach two million the country would save over 8 000 hospitalisations and avert over 1 000 deaths.

However, the benefit-cost in terms of reducing hospital costs will be at least six to one.

"The return on investment for the country as a whole, the social and economic return will be much bigger."

According to the doctor, the Vooma Vaccination Weekend, set to take place on 12 to 14 November was about local people advocating for the jab and making it part of everyone's normal life.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, business and civil society partners to support the upcoming vaccination drive.

The first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in October led to an unprecedented level of engagement and active mobilisation across many districts in South Africa. It achieved 75% of its target of 500 000 vaccinations over the three days and the department hopes to achieve 100% this weekend.

"Now, our focus for the second boom of vaccination campaign must be in anticipation of the fourth wave to crush its power."

Harrison said the country would like to build on the fact that three out of five people aged 50 and older have already been inoculated.

"That means already we've crushed half of that power of that fourth wave. Now let's go all the way let's make it five out of five before the end of the year, and we will significantly reduce the impact of the fourth wave," he urged citizens.

He announced that 80% of the vaccination sites will be open this weekend to reach as many people as possible.

He also raised concerns that the uptake of the vaccine has "faltered".

"So it's a hard reality and one that we certainly have to confront head-on to understand why is it that we imagined that things would be a bit easier to get people to come forth. But in fact, it's been tougher," he added.

Chief Livhuwani Matsila of the Matsila Royal Family of Limpopo, said they were "surprised" by the number of elderly people going to vaccinate during the first phase of the rollout programme.

"But also somewhat, not so impressed with a younger generation, below age 50. They haven't been going to the stations as much as the elders."

The Chief has urged people to take the jab to help protect themselves from the pandemic.

Leading Catholic priest and political activist, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, echoed Chief Matsila's sentiments.

"I've had my two jobs already and also had fears and anxieties that plagued me before I decided to go ahead," he said.

"You look at that injection that looks so long, at least on TV and the way it is plunged into someone's arm."

However, the Father overcame his fears and said he did not feel any pain.

"It was just like a little prick. There's nothing new with being injected or vaccinated in South Africa. So, we need to fight the ignorance," he said, encouraging citizens to come forward.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)