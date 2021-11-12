Left Menu

2 accused in wrestler Nisha Dahiya murder case to be produced before Delhi court today

The two accused apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell in wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case will be produced before the court in the national capital on Friday, Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The two accused apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell in wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case will be produced before the court in the national capital on Friday, Police said. On Wednesday, police had informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends allegedly opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district.

The Haryana Police will take over the judicial custody of the accused after their presence before the court today. Apart from Haryana Police, Delhi Police also registered an FIR on Friday against the accused, identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya.

One licensed revolver has also been recovered from Barak's possession, police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

