J-K: Terrorist associate apprehended, grenade recovered
One terrorist associate has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Ganderbal on Friday.
ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:27 IST
As per the Ganderbal Police, a grenade has also been recovered from the associate's possession.
The probe is underway. (ANI)
