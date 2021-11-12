Chhattisgarh paddy procurement: Stop illegal transportation from other states, CM tells officials

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday ordered collectors and superintendents of police of all districts to check illegal transportation of paddy from neighboring states, officials said.

The state government plans to buy around 105 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy from farmers on minimum support price in the ongoing Kharif crop season, with the procurement drive scheduled to start through 2,311 cooperative society centres from December 1, they said.

''Taking serious note of complaints of illegal transportation of paddy from adjoining states ahead of the procurement drive, the CM told officials to ensure strict vigil to stop such activities and take strict action against those involved in it,'' a public relations department official said.

Farmers in Chhattisgarh get better returns for paddy as compared to the neighbouring states, as they get MSP as well as input subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, leading to annual complaints of illegal transportation of paddy from bordering states, he informed.

