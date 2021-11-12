52nd IFFI: Grand Jury and Selection Jury for 75 creative minds announced

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and with an endeavour to encourage and recognise young creative minds and budding talent in the country, the International FilmFestival of India had invited applications from young filmmakers across the country, out of whom 75 creative minds will be selected to attend the 52nd International Film Festival. The selected '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' will be invited to attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India, Goa 2021 with access to all the masterclasses/in-conversation sessions and interact with industry leaders along with other activities. The festival shall also cover the travel and accommodation of each selected candidate.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today announced the Grand Jury and Selection Jury for 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow.

GRAND JURY

Prasoon Joshi - renowned Lyricist & Chairman CBFC

Ketan Mehta - renowned Director

Shankar Mahadevan - renowned Indian Musician / Singer

Manoj Bajpayee - renowned Actor

Rasul Pookutty - Oscar-Winning Sound Recordist

Vipul Amrutlal Shah - renowned Producer / Director

Selection Jury

Vani TripathiTikoo - producer and actor, member CBFC

Anant Vijay - writer and national award winner for best writing on cinema

Yatindra Mishra - celebrated author and writer, National award winner for best writing on cinema

Sanjay Puran Singh - film-maker, National award winner for best film.

SachinKhedekar – actor, director

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur had announced this first of its kind initiative on 22nd October. The Minister had said that the 52nd edition of IFFI will provide a platform to young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry. These youngsters will be selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country. The Competition aims to provide a platform to 75 young filmmakers, actors, singers, scriptwriters, and others to showcase their talent at a globally recognized event.

The last date to submit applications online was 1st November 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)