EU warns Lukashenko not to follow through on gas threats

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:39 IST
The European Commission said on Friday that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made good on threats to cut natural gas supplies to Europe, it would further harm gas suppliers.

The Commission also said it would not be intimidated by threats by Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, who said this week he could cut off Russian gas supplies to Europe through pipelines across Belarusian territory.

