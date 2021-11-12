SJVN signs pact with Solarworld to develop 75-MW solar power project in UP

State-owned SJVN has inked a pact with Noida-based Solarworld Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd to develop a 75-megawatt (MW) solar power project at the Parasan Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 313.59 crore.

''SJVN entered into contract agreement for the development of 75 MW (AC) solar power project at Parasan Solar Park, Uttar Pradesh, on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis with subsequent O&M (operation and maintenance) for three years with Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Ltd, Noida,'' SJVN said in a statement.

The contract was signed in the presence of SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma.

It was signed by SJVN General Manager (Electrical Contracts) S K Sood and Solarworld Director Kartik Teltia.

Sharma apprised that the EPC cost of the project is Rs 313.59 crore, and the project has been awarded to Solarworld Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2022.

He added that SJVN bagged this project through competitive bidding held by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit for 25 years. The project will generate 168.34 million units (MU) energy annually with a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25.06 per cent. Parasan Solar Park is located at the tehsil Kalpi in the district Jalaun near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Nand Lal Sharma further said that with this allotment, SJVN now has 1,445 MW of solar projects under execution.

He stated that all these solar projects are scheduled to be commissioned by the financial year 2023-24, which shall be a gigantic leap for SJVN's renewable capacity.

Sharma further said the Government of India has envisaged the vision of 'Power to All 24X7'. In line with the target set by the Government of India, SJVN has set its shared vision of a capacity addition of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030, and 25,000 MW by 2040.

