Ministry of Tourism signs MoU with IRCTC to boost hospitality and tourism industry

Ministry of Tourism in its ongoing effort to strengthen the Hospitality & Tourism Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on 10.11.2021. Ministry of Tourism has already signed similar MOUs with Easy My Trip, Cleartrip, Yatra.com, Make My Trip and Goibibo.

The primary objective of this MOU is to provide extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness & Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage Units to register on NIDHI and thereby on SAATHI and encourage the local tourism Industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing the spread of COVID-19. The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights & design evidence-based & targeted policy measures and promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism.

The MOU was signed by Deputy Director General (Hotels & Restaurants), Ministry of Tourism and JGM, Tourism, IRCTC in the presence of Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism. The event was organized as per the agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and the Quality Council of India (QCI) for implementing measures for strengthening the Indian Hospitality & Tourism Industry.

The Ministry of Tourism and IRCTC shall endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the Indian hospitality & tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MOU.

(With Inputs from PIB)