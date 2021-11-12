Ex-manager sues EDF over safety concerns at nuclear plant - media

Left Menu

A former manager at EDF's Tricastin nuclear plant in southern France has filed a complaint in a Paris court alleging the state-owned utility failed to report or minimised safety concerns at the plant, Le Monde newspaper reported on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:01 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

A former manager at EDF's Tricastin nuclear plant in southern France has filed a complaint in a Paris court alleging the state-owned utility failed to report or minimised safety concerns at the plant, Le Monde newspaper reported on Friday. The newspaper said the plaintiff, whom it did not name, filed the lawsuit in early October at the Paris judicial court.

It said the plaintiff was also suing EDF for harassment, without detailing those allegations. EDF declined to comment on the allegations, but said safety at its nuclear sites was its priority. "Transparency and compliance with regulations are strictly applied and respected at all sites", it said.

A spokesperson for the Paris judicial court was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for France's ASN nuclear regulator referred to a comment made to Le Monde, in which the watchdog said it hadn't found any incidents of a cover-up at the Tricastin plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

