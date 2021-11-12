NTPC to set up solid waste management plant in Varanasi

Power giant NTPC on Friday said it will set up a solid waste management plant in Varanasi.

The plant would help in mitigating environmental hazards caused by solid waste and bring clean surroundings contributing towards Swachh Bharat, according to a statement.

Varanasi Nagar Nigam has allocated about 20 acres of land at Ramana for setting up the plant.

''In an endeavour towards sustainable development, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has signed an agreement with Varanasi Nagar Nigam for setting up a Waste to Energy (WTE) plant worth Rs 180 crore,'' it said.

The plant with a waste segregation facility of 600- 800 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste will be installed under the project. Further, the waste will be processed and fed into the reactor to produce torrefied charcoal.

The torrefied charcoal which is similar to natural coal can be successfully blended with fuel in thermal power plants to produce electricity. The process is environmental-friendly as the temperature is lower than other technologies due to which there are no toxic emissions, the statement said.

The company also said that setting up the plant would be a milestone for Varanasi towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat using the latest indigenous Make in India technology for solid waste management in the country.

Recently, NVVN signed a similar agreement with Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

