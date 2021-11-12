France, U.S re-affirm commitment to cooperate on anti-terrorism
France and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorism and notably in the Sahel region, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.
"We have a mutual concern there that relates to the ongoing challenges that the countries in the Sahel are facing. Among the many priorities that we share is a concern about what we need to do to address potential violence and ongoing violence," Harris said.
