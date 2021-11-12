Left Menu

Second phase of anti-dust campaign begins in Delhi

To curb pollution, the second phase of the anti-dust campaign is starting today and will go on till December 12, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
To curb pollution, the second phase of the anti-dust campaign is starting today and will go on till December 12, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. "We are starting the second phase of the anti-dust campaign from today, the first phase was conducted in October," Rai told ANI.

"In the first campaign, 2,500 sites were visited, out of which, 450 sites were found violating the rules, on which a fine of Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs was imposed," he added. "Today, we visited the site of NBCC in Karkardooma, here some laws have been found to be implemented, however, the dust is not yet controlled, due to which we have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs," he stated.

"In the second phase, once again our teams will visit the construction sites of Delhi, 25 departments have been asked to form a team under the anti-dust campaign," he further stated. "The level of pollution in Delhi is still high, till now stubble has been burnt at 45,000 places, the effect of which is read on the pollution level of Delhi," he said.

In the first phase of the month-long anti-dust campaign this year, the Delhi government-appointed teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and environment marshals have stepped into fields, Rai informed earlier. An online portal was launched as a part of the anti-dust campaign by the Environment Minister.

Rai informed that through this portal, all types of construction works going on inside Delhi will be closely monitored and managed. (ANI)

