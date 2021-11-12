Piyush Goyal urges NIFT students to Make India a Showstopper in global fashion

"This is an India whose heart beats for more", said Sri Piyush Goyal while addressing the students and faculty of NIFT today in New Delhi at their convocation ceremony.

Shri Goyal exhorted the students to Make India a Showstopper in global fashion. He said that there was a need for carrying empathy and Compassion for those who have been left behind as students leave for in new journey in life.

He said that we all have obligations to help Millions of those who didn't get the opportunity to get a good education or got left behind.

Shri Piyush Goyal asked NIFT students and Alumni to empower our weavers & artisans by connecting them to the market. He said that the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping our weavers & artisans in helping them get their rightful dues.

Shri Goyal said that Design, packaging and branding for the products of Artisans can give them great returns. NIFT students can consider working towards this direction.

Shri Goyal said that Indian Quality should define what world-class is. NIFT has a major role to play. It's time India starts draping the world. He asked students to make handloom a product of Luxury for the world.

He said that as graduate students, you must design India's future just like stitches help a cloth take shape.

Expressing Delight to be at NIFT, Delhi at the convocation ceremony, Shri Goyal congratulated 339 graduating students of the 2020-21 batch across 10 specialisations on the beginning of a new journey.

It may be noted that since its establishment in 1986, NIFT has been contributing immensely to the fashion industry of India.

Shri Goyal said "As students of India's premier fashion institute, you have a strong platform to launch your career into higher orbits"

Shri Goyal said that NIFT students are the agents of change & makers of the future of India's fashion. He said, to make India Aatmanirbhar, youth & academia has an important role to play.

The Minister expressed pride for 2 patents filed by NIFT Delhi faculty members Intelligent Skill Mapping & Rating Technology (i-SMART) (1st commercialized patent of NIFT) and a presser foot for a sewing machine.

NIFT students have the means to put our rich tradition in textile, design, embroidery on a global platform & make the world drape Indian.

Shri Goyal asked the students to map the timeless designs and traditions with the needs of modern times. He asked the students to take this opportunity to create avenues of growth for artisans, weavers & workers across India.

He said that NIFT students are the trendsetters & the trailblazers, so in whatever they do, would become a model for others. From craft-based start-ups to creative skills, NIFT students are changing India's fashion business.

Shri Goyal said, "India has the potential to become the Fashion hub of the world. NIFT can Nurture Innovative ideas for Fabrics & Textiles of India."

The Minister sought the NIFT's support to come up with a holistic plan, which can benefit artisans who provide so much to life and our nation.

It may be noted that NIFT was established in Delhi in 1986 under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and was subsequently recognized as a Statutory Institute Governed by the NIFT Act 2006.

NIFT Delhi, as the flagship Campus, carries forward NIFT's Vision to emerge as a centre of excellence and innovation, proactively catalyzing the growth of fashion business through leadership in professional education with concern for social and human values.

NIFT Delhi has received three badges of Excellence in the Global ranking of Fashion Schools by Business of Fashion, which has awarded three badges to Delhi Campus for Best Overall, Best in Global Influence, and Best in Long-Term Value. NIFT, Delhi has been ranked as the 'Number-1' Fashion Design Institute in India by leading publications such as India Today and Outlook. NIFT – Delhi was ranked 'Number 09' in the CEO world listing of top 100 Fashion Schools in the World in 2021.

As leading agents of change, NIFT graduates are reconfiguring the institute's constellation of achievements and success stories. The alumni are adding value in different work scenarios, both in India and overseas. NIFT alumni are the ambassadors of the future and have successfully carved a path for themselves based on their potential and ingrained values received from their alma mater.

The wide array of consultancy projects undertaken by NIFT Delhi over the years is a pointer to its pool of innovative and intellectual excellence. The projects are viewed as a dynamic opportunity for the faculty to share their specialized expertise, and for the students to gain an invaluable learning experience. Apart from providing an opportunity for experiential learning, it strengthens teaching and research activities. NIFT Delhi is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The Combat Uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs. 103.20 lakhs.

(With Inputs from PIB)