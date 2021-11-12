NIA arrests 2 more persons in J-K terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case. Those arrested have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, residents of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF). The NIA said these terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

The NIA had registered a case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. The anti-terror agency has arrested 27 persons in the case till now. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," said the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)