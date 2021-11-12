U.S. calls on COP26 to expand pool of money for adaptation finance
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on the United Nations climate summit on Friday to make sure the language covering mitigation and the end of fossil fuel subsidies was not changed and to expand on adaptation finance. "We are strongly supportive of adaption finance. In the spirit of compromise, we will go along with the approach of doubling but we have a couple of important edits that we think make the text, in fact, stronger, more acceptable and more effective," Kerry told the summit in Glasgow.
"It doesn't make sense to limit where you can bring the money from ... Don't limit the pool from where we can draw the money, that doesn't make sense."
